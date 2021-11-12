Couple's £12 Lucian Freud print could make £18,000
A rare limited edition print by Lucian Freud bought for less than £12 could make £18,000 at auction.
It was purchased by a couple who bought two prints - mainly because they liked the frames, an auction house said.
They were also given a third that they had not realised was part of the lot.
As the third print, the work of Freud, was attached to pieces of cardboard, the owner took it home thinking the cardboard could be used as an oil drip tray when fixing his motorbike.
Gildings Auctioneers, based in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, said the Warwickshire-based couple bought the print - depicting a man's face against a plain background - in the spring.
They only discovered its potential value when watching Secrets of the Museum on BBC Two a few weeks later.
The grandson of psycho-analyst Sigmund, Freud was born in Berlin in 1922 and fled from Nazi Germany to Britain with his Jewish family in 1933.
Freud became an acclaimed portrait artist in a career spanning decades before his death in 2011.
The print was confirmed to be his work following an inspection by Will Gilding, from Gildings Auctioneers.
He said: "I was delighted to be able to tell this couple that the print they had picked up for less than the price of a takeaway pizza, was indeed the work of arguably the most celebrated British figurative artist of the 20th Century."
He anticipates the print will sell for between £12,000 and £18,000.
"A Freud original would cost you in the millions, and so signed edition prints of an artist's work present an unmissable opportunity for a collector to acquire a Freud print at a relatively 'affordable' price," Mr Gilding said.
The print will be sold on 16 November.
