Leicester: Man released after 13-year-old girls struck by van
- Published
A man arrested after two 13-year-old girls were hit by a van in Leicester has been released under investigation.
Police were called to the collision near the junction of the A47 Uppingham Road and Downing Drive in Evington just before 08:00 GMT on Wednesday.
One of the girls was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.
Leicestershire Police said another was also involved in the crash but left the scene before officers arrived.
She later went to hospital as a precaution, the force added.
The arrested man, 31, held on suspicion of dangerous driving, was released while inquiries continue.
Police have continued to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.
