Engelbert Humperdinck cancels UK tour over health concerns
Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has cancelled his UK tour after falling ill with a viral bronchial infection.
The 85-year-old was due to perform in 14 cities, finishing at De Montfort Hall in Leicester, the city in which he was raised.
Humperdinck said in a statement he was receiving treatment and that the shows would be rescheduled for early next year.
"Stay well and remember... I love you," he added.
Humperdinck is due to perform two concerts in California next month, before visiting Florida in February and March 2022.
The singer, born Arnold George Dorsey, said: "I am so upset in having to relate to you that we have to cancel our UK tour.
"I have come down with a viral bronchial infection and am being treated for it now.
"This has never happened before and I so much wanted to see all of you in the 14 cities."
In a career spanning seven decades, the crooner has topped the UK charts with hits Release Me and The Last Waltz.
Humperdinck has also represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012 with the song Love Will Set You Free.
In February, his wife Patricia died after contracting Covid-19, with Humperdinck awarded an MBE for services to music four months later.
