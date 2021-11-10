Historic Loughborough Fair returns to celebrate 800 years
A historic street fair has returned to celebrate its 800th year after being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid.
The Loughborough Fair, featuring rides, games, novelty stalls and refreshment stands, takes place across several streets in the town centre.
Charnwood Borough Council has urged visitors to follow the latest public health advice to prevent a spike in Covid infections.
It officially opens at 18:00 GMT and runs until 23:00 GMT on Saturday.
Sylvia Wright, from the council, which organises the event, said: "I encourage everyone to follow the government guidance, to hand sanitise, to wear masks in crowded places, to take a lateral flow test, make sure you're double jabbed.
"So we're are dependent on people really taking care of themselves, but we've put measures in place as well."
Nearby Nottingham's centuries-old Goose Fair was cancelled for a second year last month due to "concerns and uncertainty" during the pandemic.
The annual Ilkeston Charter Fair in Derbyshire did however take place for its 769th year.
The first official charter was granted to the Lord of the Manor, Hugh le Despencer, in 1221 by King Henry III.
Mayor of Charnwood Paul Baines will read the official fair proclamation from the Waltzer in Market Place at the official opening.