BBC News

Dangerous driving arrest after girl, 13, struck by van

Published
Image caption,
Police were called to the collision on Wednesday morning

A 13-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van in Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said they were called to the collision near the junction of the A47 Uppingham Road and Downing Drive in Evington just before 08:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The girl's injuries are not life-threatening, the force added.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Police said Uppingham Road remained shut on the county-side of the Downing Drive junction.

Image caption,
The force confirmed the girl's injuries were not life-threatening

East Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed a call was received at 07:46 GMT.

"The caller reported a collision between a car and a pedestrian," a spokeswoman said.

"We sent two crewed ambulances and the air ambulance was also in attendance. We transported one patient to Queen's Medical Centre via land ambulance."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.