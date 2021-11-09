Leicestershire leisure centre closed over methane gas levels
- Published
A leisure centre built on a former landfill has been forced to close after unusually high levels of methane gas in the air were discovered.
Huncote Leisure Centre in Leicestershire will stay closed until 26 November while work is carried out.
Blaby District Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service scheduled gas monitoring and upgrade work in a nearby field uncovered the issue.
A spokesman said the closure was "precautionary".
Methane gas is produced through the decomposition of rubbish, and can be dangerous when trapped in confined spaces.
Additional venting systems are being installed to alleviate the problem in the field close to the sports facility, which was built in the 1980s.
Residents are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed, while additional venting systems are being installed in the field to alleviate the problem.
Some trees and vegetation are likely to be removed, but the council said they would be replaced once work is complete.
Leader Terry Richardson said: "The safety of our residents and leisure centre users is paramount to us, that is why we have decided to close the centre based on the advice of the contractors carrying out this work.
"We will work closely with our contractors to reduce the landfill gas levels and ensure that, once the mitigation works are complete, and the area is completely safe, the leisure centre will once again open for the public to enjoy."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.