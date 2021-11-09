Claudia Webbe: MP's conviction appeal to be heard next year
- Published
An MP has started her bid to overturn her harassment conviction and was warned in court her sentence could be increased.
Claudia Webbe, former Labour MP for Leicester East who is now independent, was given a 10-week sentence, suspended for two years, on Thursday.
A court heard she was jealous of her partner's relationship with his friend and threatened her with an acid attack.
The appeal is listed for 9 March 2022 and could last up to three days.
Southwark Crown Court heard her partner, Lester Thomas, could be called to give evidence in support of the 56-year-old.
Judge Deborah Taylor, addressing Webbe's lawyer Raj Chada, said: "No doubt the appellant has been told sentences can go up as well as down."
Mr Chada replied: "She [Webbe] has been advised."
The court heard the victim, Michelle Merritt, would likely be called to give evidence from behind a screen.
Any recall petition, which would trigger a by-election if at least 10% of Webbe's constituents supported it, would have to wait until the outcome of her appeal.
Labour, which confirmed Webbe had been expelled from the party following her sentence, said it would push for a recall petition if Webbe did not quit the Commons.
Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Webbe to resign.