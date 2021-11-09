Claudia Webbe: MP's conviction appeal to be heard next year
An MP who harassed a woman because she was jealous of her relationship with her partner has begun her bid to overturn her conviction and sentence.
Claudia Webbe, former Labour MP for Leicester East who is now independent, was given a 10-week sentence, suspended for two years, on Thursday.
A court heard she threatened Michelle Merritt, a friend of Lester Thomas, with an acid attack.
The appeal is listed for 9 March 2022 and could last up to three days.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard Webbe made several calls to Ms Merritt between September 2018 and April 2020 in a campaign of harassment.
On one occasion, she made an "angry" call, used a derogatory term and added: "You should be acid."
The court also heard how Webbe threatened to send naked images of Ms Merritt to her family, as well as a recording of a call in which Webbe is heard shouting "get out of my relationship".
On Tuesday, Southwark Crown Court heard Webbe's partner could be called to give evidence in support of the 56-year-old.
Judge Deborah Taylor, addressing Webbe's lawyer Raj Chada, said: "No doubt the appellant has been told sentences can go up as well as down."
Mr Chada - who confirmed his client would be appealing both the conviction and sentence - replied: "She [Webbe] has been advised."
The court heard Ms Merritt would likely be called to give evidence from behind a screen.
Any recall petition, which would trigger a by-election if at least 10% of Webbe's constituents supported it, would have to wait until the outcome of her appeal.
Labour, which confirmed Webbe had been expelled from the party following her sentence, said it would push for a recall petition if Webbe did not quit the Commons.
Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Webbe to resign.