Lutterworth butcher shop celebrates 80th anniversary
- Published
A butcher shop set up in a town centre during World War Two is celebrating 80 years in business.
WF Chapman, in Lutterworth, Leicestershire, opened in 1941 and has been passed down through three generations.
Animals were slaughtered in the back yard of the High Street store until the practice ended in the 1970s.
Current owner Stuart Chapman put its continued appeal down to customers wanting to buy locally-sourced meat.
The business started when Frank Chapman purchased the premises from Waite of Rugby.
The same sausage recipe used when it opened is still used now, said the firm.
Stuart Chapman, who now runs the business with his wife Kate, said: "From the age of 15 I've worked in this shop.
"I started making sausage and I'm still making sausage now.
"People want to buy local with less food miles - and we always sell a local product if we can."
