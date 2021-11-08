Measham: Witness appeal after passenger killed in two-car crash
- Published
A woman in her 50s has died in a crash involving two cars in Leicestershire.
Police said the crash - between a red Seat Ibiza and green Mini - occurred in Gallows Lane, Measham, just before 13:55 GMT on Sunday.
The woman, who was a passenger in the Seat, died at the scene, while the driver was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
The driver of the Mini sustained minor injuries, the force said, and was discharged after hospital treatment.
Leicestershire Police said the Seat was travelling towards Ashby, while the Mini was heading in the opposite direction, at the time of the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand is asked to contact the force.
