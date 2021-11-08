Rutland gets first Labour councillor in more than 20 years
- Published
Labour has secured its first seat in England's smallest county for more than 20 years.
Leah Toseland won the seat in the Oakham North West ward on Thursday following a by-election.
Ms Toseland was elected to Rutland County Council with 293 votes, while her Conservative rival Daniel Bottomley received 175 votes.
She said it was "an honour" to be voted in, adding she was "excited to get stuck in on the council".
The by-election was called following the resignation of Independent council member, Adam Lowe, so he could focus more on his role at Oakham Town Council.
'Fantastic victory'
Labour's win and the resignation of Conservative councillor Alan Walters on the night of the election means the Tories no longer have overall control of the council, holding 13 of the 27 seats.
Ms Toseland told BBC Radio Leicester: "There's a lot of dissatisfaction about how things are going.
"The people of Rutland and Oakham are definitely making sure they are heard and it's important we all listen to them and show them we are listening with our actions."
Ms Toseland said a major concern among residents was a perceived lack of infrastructure in Oakham following the building of new housing estates, with only one GP surgery serving the whole town.
She declared healthcare as one of her priorities and promised to work with Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns on delivering a second GP service to Oakham as well as focusing on urgent care services.
The Rutland and Melton Labour group congratulated her on the victory.
"A fantastic victory for a fantastic councillor," they said. "You will do us and Oakham proud."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.