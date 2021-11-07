Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calls for Claudia Webbe to resign
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for MP Claudia Webbe to resign following her harassment conviction.
Webbe, the ex-Labour MP for Leicester East who is now independent, was given a suspended jail sentence on Thursday.
Webbe, who was jealous of her partner's relationship with Michelle Merritt, threatened an acid attack and to distribute nude images of Ms Merritt.
Sir Keir said Webbe "should stand down [as an MP] and if she doesn't we will support a recall petition".
She has been contacted for comment.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard that Webbe, 56, made several calls over two years to her victim.
Her sentence means Webbe could face a recall petition - where her constituents will be asked if they want to replace her - which would trigger a by-election if at least 10% of her constituents supported it.
However, the petition can only be opened once all appeals have been extinguished and the conviction is not overturned.
Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, Sir Keir said Labour would push for a recall petition to force a by-election if Webbe did not quit the Commons.
"When Claudia Webbe was charged the Labour Party suspended her," he said.
"When she was then convicted, we didn't argue with the conviction, we expelled her from the Labour Party.
"We now say she she should resign and we would support a recall petition."
'I am innocent'
Webbe previously said she would appeal against her conviction.
In a statement, she said: "I am very disappointed by the decision of the magistrate and want to strongly reiterate that I am innocent.
"I fully expect the appeal to be granted and that, ultimately, it will be successful."
Webbe was elected as Leicester East MP in 2019, replacing Keith Vaz who stood down as an MP after he was found to have "expressed willingness" to buy cocaine for others.
She worked as a councillor where she lives, in Islington in north London, between 2010 and 2018.
