Leicester schoolboy calls for climate change to be added to curriculum
A schoolboy who persuaded his teachers to add climate change to the curriculum has urged other schools to follow.
Will, 16, will represent Leicester Grammar School at COP26 in Glasgow next week when he will call on politicians to change what is taught in schools.
The sixth-form student said learning and talking more about the issue was "a really important step".
His teacher Marie McNally said they had already included climate change into various subjects.
'Devastating impacts'
At COP26 Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawai outlined plans for changes to science teaching in schools, and said a sustainability and climate change teaching strategy would be published in April 2022.
Will, who is part of the school's Eco Club, said: "I started by writing a letter to my school by asking how would they feel if we went on strike because I realised action was needed.
"There was teaching on climate change but it was quite limited. It was kind of a passing topic.
"Making climate change more prevalent in the curriculum is a really important step in ensuring that it's tackled because once people understand the issue they will want to act against it because they'll realise how dangerous climate change is.
"If action isn't taken now then the world will irreversibly change and there will be devastating impacts that will start to affect the lives of everyday people."
Geography teacher, Mrs McNally said they had incorporated climate issues into geography in Year 7, science classes and design technology students have also discussed fast fashion and the impact it has on climate.
Talking about his COP26 visit Will said he was "looking forward to this opportunity to make the voice of young people heard on the world stage".
Through the school's Eco Club he and his friends have spread the climate change message as well as organised litter picks and tree planting.
Fellow member, Jed, said: "He [Will] is a voice for our generation. I think it's important he's able to get our message across to political leaders around the world."
