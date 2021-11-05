Leicestershire Police appeal after woman dies in two-car crash
- Published
A woman has died in a crash involving two cars in Leicestershire.
Police said the woman had been driving a black Ford Fiesta when it collided with a black BMW shortly after 12:25 GMT on Friday on the A5 near Sharnford.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, while two men in the other car sustained injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Officers urged the driver of a Royal Mail vehicle who stopped at the scene to come forward.
No-one has been arrested in connection with the crash, the Leicestershire force added.
'May have valuable information'
The crash happened at the crossroads where High Cross Road meets the A5.
From initial inquiries, police believe the Ford Fiesta pulled out from the road on to the A5, when it crashed with the BMW, which was travelling on the A5 towards Lutterworth.
Det Sgt Paul Hawkins said: "I'd like to hear from anyone who was in the area of the collision who saw it happen. Anyone with dashcam footage is also urged to come forward.
"I know there was a Royal Mail vehicle in the area at the time, which stopped at the scene shortly after the collision, but left prior to my arrival.
"I'd like to speak to the driver of that vehicle as they may have valuable information."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.