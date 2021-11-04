Claudia Webbe: MP convicted of harassment gets suspended sentence
- Published
An MP who made threatening phone calls to a woman because she was jealous of her relationship with her partner has been given a suspended sentence.
Claudia Webbe, a former Labour MP for Leicester East who is now independent, was convicted of one charge of harassment last month.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard she made several calls over two years and threatened the woman with acid.
Webbe was handed a 10-week sentence, suspended for two years, on Thursday.
The 56-year-old made 16 calls to Michelle Merritt, a long-term friend of Webbe's partner Lester Thomas, between September 2018 and April last year in a campaign of harassment borne out of jealousy, the court heard.
The court was told on one occasion she made an "angry" call, used a derogatory term and added: "You should be acid."
'Become a hermit'
It also heard how Webbe threatened to send naked images of Ms Merritt to her family and a recording of a call in which she was heard shouting "get out of my relationship".
Addressing the court, Ms Merritt said she had been left "very scared" by the harassment, struggling to work and socialise.
"I've almost become a hermit," the 59-year-old - who the court heard had never met Webbe - added.
"No woman should be threatened and harassed as Ms Webbe has done to me over the years, let alone by a politician."
A Labour spokesman said Webbe had been expelled from the party following the sentence.
Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring, sentencing, said: "I have no doubt that, when not overtaken by jealousy and rage, you are a hard-working, upstanding member of Parliament and of society.
"[But] the level of harassment and the threats you made cannot be excused."
He added Webbe "showed little remorse or contrition" and would have been jailed immediately were it not for her previous good character.
The sentence means Webbe will face a recall petition, which could trigger a by-election if at least 10% of her constituents support it.
However, the process is pending any appeal by Webbe against her conviction, an avenue she said she would pursue.
In a statement, Webbe said: "I am very disappointed by the decision of the magistrate and want to strongly reiterate that I am innocent.
"I am lodging an appeal and despite today's sentence, I fully expect the appeal to be granted and that, ultimately, it will be successful."
Webbe, of Islington, north London, was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £3,128 in costs and surcharges.
Analysis
By Tim Parker, BBC Radio Leicester political reporter
Mr Goldspring knows only too well what his decision today means for the Leicester East constituency.
It sets in train the possibility of a by-election, but it's a slow train with an uncertain timetable that might never reach the destination some are hoping for.
If Claudia Webbe fails to overturn her sentence, she faces a recall petition - where her constituents will be asked if they want to replace her.
But with the backlog of cases in courts at the moment, that appeal is likely to take several weeks.
If a recall petition is triggered, that must last six weeks. Factor in the time taken to organise that too - and the potential impact of the holiday period - and it makes a by-election date even more difficult to predict.
There were 78,433 people able to vote in Leicester East in 2019 - 10% of them need to feel strongly enough to sign a recall petition, for a by-election to be triggered.
