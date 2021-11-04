Claudia Webbe: MP convicted of harassment gets suspended sentence
- Published
An MP who made threatening phone calls to a woman because she was jealous of her relationship with her partner has been given a suspended sentence.
Claudia Webbe, a former Labour MP for Leicester East who is now independent, was convicted of one charge of harassment last month.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard she made several calls over two years and threatened the woman with acid.
Webbe was handed a 10-week sentence, suspended for two years, on Thursday.
The 56-year-old was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.
