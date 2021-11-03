Arrests after bomb squad called to Leicester house
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a suspected explosive device was found at a Leicester house.
Leicestershire Police said they were called to the address in Central Road, Hugglescote on Wednesday afternoon.
The road, along with nearby Breach Road, was closed and residents in nearby houses were evacuated while investigations were carried out.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EOD) examined the item and said it was "not deemed a viable explosive device".
A man and woman at the house were arrested on suspicion of firearm offences and remain in police custody.
The road has since reopened and residents have been allowed to return home.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.