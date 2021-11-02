Couple found in Desford house died from knife injuries
A couple found dead in a house died from knife-related injuries, a post-mortem examination has confirmed.
Leicestershire Police were called to an address in Leicester Lane, Desford, by neighbours concerned for the occupants' welfare at about 10:00 BST on Thursday.
Ian Dent, 69, and his 79-year-old wife Ruth were discovered inside with "significant injuries".
Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths, the force said.
Det Insp Nicole Main said: "Our investigation continues to investigate the full circumstances surrounding of the deaths and the events leading up to the bodies being discovered."
She added there was "no wider risk identified to the public", adding the family continues to be supported by specially-trained officers.
