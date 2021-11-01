Walkers crisp supply disruption to last for weeks
Supplies of Walkers crisps are set to be disrupted for a few more weeks.
The Leicester-based manufacturer confirmed products such as multipacks of ready salted crisps, Quavers and Wotsits had been affected by a recent IT upgrade.
A number of products are unavailable on the Tesco website and empty shelves have been seen in some shops.
The firm said it was prioritising production of its most popular crisp flavours.
This also includes cheese and onion and salt and vinegar crisps.
'Reduced scale'
A spokesperson for Walkers apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused, adding staff were working to increase supplies to stores around the UK.
"A recent IT system upgrade has disrupted the supply of some of our products. Our sites are still making crisps and snacks but at a reduced scale," they said.
"We're doing everything we can to increase production and get people's favourites back on shelves."
