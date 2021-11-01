Halloween: Police visit Rothley house after decoration complaint
- Published
A couple behind a spooky Halloween display said they were "gobsmacked" by police visiting their house following a complaint.
Jo Flower said officers asked them to "tone down" their elaborate annual decorations at their Rothley home, in Leicestershire.
Mrs Flower and her husband Rob, 48, refused to make any changes.
Police said officers told them the display could temporarily stay after finding out it was for charity.
Since moving to the village 11 years ago, the couple have created increasingly intricate displays.
This year, decorations - featuring a dancing skeleton bride, semi-buried mannequins, inflatable statues and boarded-up windows - have been put up to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
Mrs Flower said during a visit on Friday, a police officer and PCSO asked them to "tone it down", but did not elaborate on the nature of the complaint.
The 37-year-old explained this display had been erected for charitable purposes and refused to remove it "on principle".
She said: "When you think about how high the crime rates are - police tell people they're too busy to attend a burglary but they will come and look at some inflatables?"
It was agreed on Saturday the display could remain, but that it would have to be taken down after the weekend.
Mrs Flower said they had never received a complaint before, adding it was a popular community attraction.
"It's about making people happy," she added. "Not just kids but adults come round to see it.
"People tell me it's absolutely fantastic, they can't believe how good it is."
Mrs Flower added: "I was shocked someone complained. If several people said it was bit too much, we'd tone it down.
"But no-one round here has a problem, it's the kind of place where people would come and say something to you.
"We're not out to upset anyone, we just wanted to raise some money for charity."
A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police confirmed they had attended after a member of the public raised concerns with them on Thursday.
She added: "From those inquiries it was established that the display was for charity and it was agreed that the display would be taken down after the weekend to avoid any further upset."
