Connor Black death: Murderer's life term 'not unduly lenient'
- Published
A life sentence handed to a man who told police he enjoyed stabbing his childhood friend to death will not be sent to the Court of Appeal.
Kaylon Wilson must serve a minimum term of 21 years and eight months for the murder of Connor Black in Syston, Leicestershire, in February.
A judge at Leicester Crown Court said the murder was "as brutal a killing as I have seen in more than 40 years".
The Solicitor General said the minimum term was not "unduly lenient".
'Shocked'
Wilson admitted murdering Mr Black at a hearing in August.
During sentencing in October, the court was told Wilson left Mr Black with 38 separate knife wounds, and also "gloried" in the attack afterwards when apprehended by police.
In a statement, the Attorney General's Office said the Solicitor General was "shocked" by the case, but after "careful consideration" decided it could not be referred to the Court of Appeal.
"A referral [to the court] can only be made if a sentence is not just lenient but unduly so, such that the sentencing judge made a gross error or imposed a sentence outside the range of sentences reasonably available in the circumstances of the offence," it said.
"The threshold is a high one, and the test was not met in this case."