Mosh nightclub in Leicester gets welfare team after spiking boycott
- Published
A nightclub has recruited welfare officers to help customers that need assistance or feel vulnerable.
The introduction of specialist staff at Mosh in Leicester follows a national nightclub boycott this week in response to growing reports of drinks being spiked and needles being used.
The officers will work alongside St John Ambulance from this weekend.
The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) called it a "positive step forward to evolving safeguarding".
The new welfare officers introduced themselves with a post on Mosh's Facebook page.
"Our job is to help you to feel safe and listen to any concerns that you may have," they said.
"If you're in trouble please let us know, we are here to ensure that you are taken care of."
NTIA chief executive Michael Kill said: "We have seen some really important safeguarding initiatives being implemented across the country, including customer safety officers or welfare officers, and feel this is a positive step forward to evolving safeguarding within the night time economy.
"We would absolutely endorse trained welfare officers but would also be keen to endorse the importance of vulnerability and welfare training for all staff, security and management within night-time economy businesses."
