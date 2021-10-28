Melton Mowbray sex attacker jailed for two assaults
- Published
A sex offender who carried out an attack while on bail for a similar crime has been jailed.
Krystian Surmaj, of Melton Mowbray, assaulted a woman on 1 January and was charged nine days later.
On 16 January, another woman was attacked in the Leicestershire town and Surmaj was charged on 21 January.
Surmaj was convicted of both sexual assaults at a trial last month and jailed for 13 years at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday.
CCTV evidence
Police said the first attack took place on Welby Lane after the woman passed Surmaj standing in the street.
She was then pulled backwards and assaulted but Surmaj fled after she kicked and screamed at him.
Witnesses and CCTV evidence led to the 23-year-old being charged on 10 January, officers said.
However, the second attack happened six days later in the Elmhurst Avenue area while Surmaj was on conditional bail following a magistrates court appearance.
Surmaj again ran from the scene after the woman struggled but he was identified just days later.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.