Leicester: Murder charge after man found injured in street
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a 28-year-old found injured in a street.
William Harty - known as Billy - was discovered in Bedale Drive, Leicester, just before 05:15 BST on Monday.
Police said he had serious facial and head injuries and despite treatment died in hospital soon after.
Martin Casey, 29, of Golf Course Lane, Leicester, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
