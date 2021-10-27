Loughborough bus drivers back strike action over 'derisory' pay offer
- Published
Bus drivers have voted to back strike action after a pay offer described as "derisory" by a union.
More than 50 Kinchbus drivers on services in Loughborough and the East Midlands will take part in 11 days of action between 13 November and 11 December.
Trade union Unite said an "all-out strike" would start from 13 December "if the dispute remains unresolved".
Kinchbus declined to comment when contacted by the BBC.
The union said following a ballot with a 78% turnout, 88% voted in favour of industrial action.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said drivers would still be earning less than £11 an hour if they accepted the pay offer.
"Despite performing a critical and challenging role, our Kinchbus members are amongst the lowest paid bus drivers in the nation," she said.
"Kinchbus' drivers are taking a stand against their low wages and Unite will be campaigning relentlessly in support of their fight for decent pay."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.