Ben Godfrey: British Superbike rider died in 'tragic' Donington Park crash
- Published
A well-respected superbike rider died after a crash with another bike, an inquest has found.
Ben Godfrey, who lived in Long Eaton, was on a No Limits Trackdays event at Donington Park in Leicestershire when the crash happened on 21 June, 2020.
North Leicestershire Coroner's Court heard the 25-year-old's cause of death was a "head injury sustained in a race track incident".
Assistant coroner Carolyn Hull said: "This was a tragic accident."
The court heard medical staff at the track were mobilised at 10:28 BST after a crash involving two riders.
In a statement Bob Winter, a doctor working at the site, said Mr Godfrey had suffered an "obvious massive head injury", and soon after being taken to the track's medical centre he suffered a cardiac arrest.
He was declared dead at 10:43, and a post-mortem found "a number of injuries attributable to the race track incident".
The court heard riders attending the events had to watch a safety briefing video before attending, with visitors having to complete laps of the course to familiarise themselves with it.
Riders were also divided into three groups based on experience and skill level.
Ms Hull said Mr Godfrey "was highly respected in the biking world" and had raced on the track before.
Jordon Smith, the other rider involved in the crash, had visited the track before when working as a mechanic for a friend, and had completed his preliminary laps before the crash.
He told the inquest he could feel his back wheel "locking up" at a corner before the crash, which he said "slowed me down, but not a significant amount".
Mr Smith, from Northallerton in North Yorkshire, said he was not aware of anyone behind him at the time "because my focus was on what was in front of me".
No evidence of mechanical fault was found on the bikes following forensic investigation, and no concerns about either riders' driving were raised before the crash.