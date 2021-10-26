Unreasonable force in restraint of robber who died, inquest hears
A robber died after unreasonable force was used to detain him, an inquest jury has concluded.
Shane Bryant, 29, was confronted by a group following a raid on a Co-op in Leicestershire, in 2017.
The inquest previously heard he was put in a headlock and restrained by members of the public for 17 minutes.
On Tuesday a jury found while much of the force used to restrain him was reasonable, some "more likely than not" contributed to his death.
North Leicestershire Coroner's Court also heard there were missed opportunities by an off-duty police officer in the management of the restraint of Mr Bryant, that "more likely than not" contributed to his death.
'Vindicated'
The medical cause of death was given as global brain ischaemia and multiple organ failure after cardiorespiratory arrest following a period of restraint.
A statement from Mr Bryant's family said: "We've always said that Shane deserved to end up in prison for his role in an attempted crime that night. He did not deserve to end up in a coffin.
"The jury's conclusion means we have been vindicated. Their findings reflect the concerns we as a family have had from day one.
"Our struggle for justice for Shane will continue."
