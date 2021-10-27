Leicester City marks anniversary of helicopter crash
- Published
Players and fans will mark the third anniversary of a helicopter crash at Leicester City's stadium ahead of the club's game against Brighton.
The crash, which killed the club's chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, happened at the King Power Stadium after a match on 27 October, 2018.
Two of his employees and two pilots on board also died.
A crowd display and minute's silence will take place before kick-off for the first home match to fall on the date.
Mr Srivaddhanaprabha, Kaveporn Punpare, Nusara Suknamai, Eric Swaffer and Izabela Lechowicz all died when the chairman's helicopter crashed and exploded just moments after taking off at the stadium.
It happened just over an hour after Leicester had drawn 1-1 against West Ham and was witnessed by many players, club executives and members of the press still at the ground.
The Foxes are due to face Brighton in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
The club has invited fans to take their seats early to take part in a crowd display and a minute's silence before kick-off.
Private services will take place at the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Garden although it is open for fans to pay their respects between 11:00 and 16:10 BST and again after 17:00.
Leicester City said in a statement: "Khun Vichai's amazing legacy at Leicester City was defined by his belief in achieving the seemingly impossible - realised in the most incredible fashion when his team reached the top of the English football pyramid to lift a legendary Premier League title in 2016.
"That legacy continues to grow to this day, under chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha with the football club now the current FA Cup holders, playing in European competition, competing in the FA Women's Super League and developing talent through one of the world's best training facilities in Seagrave - a key part of the Srivaddhanaprabha family's vision for the club."
It said plans for the next phase of its former chairman's vision included the expansion and development of the King Power Stadium site which was recently revealed.
Mr Srivaddhanaprabha also supported many community projects, which the club said it had continued through a foundation set up in his honour.
An interim Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) report into the crash found cockpit pedals had disconnected from the tail rotor which had caused the helicopter to spin out of control.
The final report into the accident has yet to be released.
