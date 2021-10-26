BBC News

Man found critically injured in Leicester street

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage

A man is critically ill in hospital after being found in a street with serious facial and head injuries.

Police said the 28-year-old man was discovered in Bedale Drive, Leicester just before 05:15 BST on Monday.

The force said the area and a nearby house were cordoned off while officers examined the scene.

Detectives said they believed shouting or an argument may have been heard in the street before the victim was found injured.

They asked anyone with information to get in touch.

