Leicester City submit plans to expand King Power Stadium
Leicester City Football Club have formally submitted plans for the expansion of the King Power Stadium.
The club confirmed they had applied for permission from Leicester City Council following a public consultation in August and September.
It also wants to build a new hotel and business centre, a flagship fan store, an events arena and residential flats.
The council is expected to make a decision on the proposed development next year.
The club is seeking to expand the capacity of their ground by 8,000 seats to 40,000.
If approved, their ground would become the 10th largest among current Premier League sides.
The club said more than 1,000 jobs would be created during the construction period, with another 1,000 permanent positions across facilities on the site.
In a statement, a spokesperson said: "The club extends its thanks to its external project team - including project managers Legends International; planning and development consultants Turley; and architects KSS - for their ongoing contributions, and Leicester City Council for its participation and consideration for the project to this stage.
"Having now shared our proposals with a diverse range of stakeholders in the city, the club's belief in the project's transformational potential has been strengthened."
Since revealing the plans, Leicester have purchased the site previously owned by energy company E.On on Raw Dykes Road close to the stadium.
The club said that site does not form part of the current application, but is essentially an additional asset for any future developments.
