Leicester: Two charged with murder over baby's death in 2017
Two people are due in court charged with the murder of a four-week-old boy who was found unresponsive in his cot in 2017.
Leicestershire Police said Ollie Davis was discovered on the morning of 21 October 2017 in Upper Temple Walk, Leicester.
Kayleigh Driver, 29, and Michael Davis, 27, are charged with five offences including murder.
The pair, from Leicester, are due before magistrates in the city later.
They were arrested on 27 October 2017 and since then a "complex investigation" had been carried out, police said.
The force added they will face charges of murder, causing/allowing the death of a child, two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and causing/allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.
