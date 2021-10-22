Leicester Diwali attendees urged to take lateral flow tests
Those planning to attend Diwali celebrations in Leicester over the weekend are being asked to take a lateral flow test first.
The festive light switch-on will take place on the city's Golden Mile on Sunday in a different event from normal with no main stage or firework display.
The street celebration could not happen last year due to Covid restrictions.
Leicester City Council is asking visitors to walk, cycle or use public transport instead of driving.
This year's Diwali light switch-on has been changed in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.
There will be three giant screens on Belgrave Road, Wand Street and Cossington Park showing a pre-recorded cultural programme.
The countdown to the light switch-on at 18:30 BST has also been pre-recorded.
Leicestershire County Council said: "If you're planning to see Leicester come to life with light this weekend at the Diwali light switch-on, remember to do a quick lateral flow test before heading out.
"If you're feeling unwell, keep the celebrations going at home."
Leicester City Council said those that do attend should be aware of travel restrictions that will be in place in the area.
"Several local road closures and other traffic restrictions will be in place to enable the festivities to take place safely, and visitors are being urged to make use of other forms of transport," the authority said.
Belgrave Road will be closed between Belgrave Circle and Garfield Street from 14:00 BST.
The rest of Belgrave Road will still be accessible until 17:00 BST when it will fully close, along with all its side roads, until about 21:30 BST.
A special Diwali Park and Ride service will run from the Birstall Park and Ride site and Abbey Park Road.
There will also be temporary bicycle parking available on site.
