Leicester: Police name motorcyclist, 26, killed in crash
- Published
Police have named a 26-year-old motorcyclist who died after crashing into a lamppost.
Leicestershire Police were called to a report of a collision on Melton Road, Leicester, just before 21:00 BST on 6 October.
Ali Andani - who police believe was travelling with a group of other motorcyclists - died at the scene.
A man was arrested in connection with the crash but later released with no further action.
Leicestershire Police would like to speak to the other motorcyclists that were travelling with Mr Andani and have appealed for them to come forward.
