Multi-vehicle crash sees M1 partially closed in Leicestershire
- Published
Part of the M1 in Leicestershire remains closed after a crash between HGVs and a number of vehicles.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said six vehicles and two HGVs were involved in the collision between junction 22 and 23 on the northbound carriageway late on Wednesday.
National Highways says one lane will stay closed until resurfacing work is carried out at 20:00 BST.
The agency said the crash caused "lengthy delays" during the night.
