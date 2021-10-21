Lord Janner: Alleged victim calls for peerage to be reviewed
A man who was allegedly abused by Lord Janner as a child has called for the former Labour MP's peerage to be deleted from history.
Lord Janner was charged with 22 sex offences after multiple police inquiries.
The peer died in 2015 before a trial of the facts could take place.
Following the publication of a report on investigations into Lord Janner, one complainant said he felt no sense of justice or closure.
Last year the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) heard accounts from 33 complainants detailing alleged abuse stretching across three decades.
The inquiry found on Tuesday there were "a series of failings" in police investigations into Lord Janner, and criticised Leicestershire County Council's "sorry record of failures" over abuse.
Lord Janner's family has always maintained his innocence.
In a statement, his son Daniel said the inquiry "fails to challenge our late father's innocence" and "offers no proof whatsoever of guilt".
The alleged victim, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said: "Victims all went into this inquiry hoping for justice - but there's no justice to be had in there.
"The alleged abuser has passed on so there can't be any justice there.
"I've specifically requested Greville Janner's entitlement goes back to the peerage commission to see if it can be revisited and removed.
"He doesn't deserve to have the title of Lord in his history, in my view."
The peerage had been recommended in 1997 by the then prime minister, Tony Blair, who said he did know about the allegations but they were not a bar because Greville Janner denied them and had not been charged at the time.
The IICSA report stated Mr Blair could have asked for more inquiries but there was no evidence he did.
David Enwright, from Howe and Co Solicitors, which represents some of the complainants, said: "The Political Honours and Scrutiny Committee failed to contact Leicester Police or the CPS [Crown Prosecution Service] when they were considering Tony Blair's nomination of Greville Janner for a peerage.
"Those I represent strongly believe that in the light of this report, the peerage of Lord Janner should be called back by the scrutiny committee and revisited and reviewed."
Mr Blair's office has been approached for comment.
Meanwhile Mick Creedon, who investigated the Lord Janner case before becoming Derbyshire's chief constable, said he was glad IICSA's report had cleared him of any wrongdoing.
Mr Creedon was himself investigated on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and misconduct in public office after speaking out about police failings.
He said: "The impact was enormous. I was a serving chief constable, very experienced, and I was under investigation for criminal behaviour which carried life imprisonment.
"It affected me in every way. Now this report's given some closure - finally there's a recognition that I did nothing wrong."
The Lord Janner case
- Lord Janner was the subject of child sex abuse allegations dating back to 1955.
- Three police investigations took place in the 1990s and 2000s, but no charges were brought.
- Following a fourth inquiry, he was charged in 2015 with offences against nine alleged victims. Police say 40 people accused him of abuse.
- The peer, who had dementia, was ruled unfit to plead, and died aged 87 before a trial of the facts could take place.
- An independent inquiry in 2016 found the three earlier investigations were "missed chances" to prosecute him.
- Nine of Lord Janner's accusers began the process of suing his estate for damages.
- Three dropped their cases in March 2017 and the remaining six two months later.
