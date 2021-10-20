Covid: How does Leicester feel about Plan B idea?
Health leaders have suggested a number of Covid restrictions should be immediately reintroduced in England to prevent a fresh wave this winter.
The NHS Confederation said a back-up strategy, or Plan B, which includes mandatory face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces, should be implemented.
Leicester endured the longest lockdown period out of any area in England - so how do people there feel about the possible return of restrictions?
'We need to live with it'
Sarah Bielicki-Follows said she did not believe people should be forced to wear a face mask at this point.
"I think it's now a time everybody chooses how to keep themselves safe," she said.
"We [she and her partner] have both had the vaccines, we trust in the vaccines so I think everybody needs to carry on learning to live with it," she said.
'It's about individual choice'
Sarah's partner, Kevin Follows, was of the same opinion.
He said: "I think it's down to the individual. We choose when to wear a mask and when not to wear a mask.
"It's an individual choice. I don't think it should be mandatory."
'Masks are an easy win'
The thought of a further shutdown will strike fear into Leicester's shop owners, who spent months unable to open last year while stores in other areas were allowed to welcome customers back.
Sarah Shepherd, managing director of Just Fair Trade, said collective responsibility could help prevent a future lockdown.
"I think a lot of people have begun to behave like it's all over - but frankly it isn't," she said.
"We find the majority of our customers continue to wear masks, and we continue to wear masks.
"I think that's an easy win - something we can all do.
"I'm hoping we don't have to do lockdown again. Leicester has been locked down more than anywhere else - and I don't want to go back there."
'Masks are not always needed'
George Turley said he could see the argument for mandatory mask-wearing but not everywhere.
"Indoors and shopping, I'll believe that. Walking around here [outside] I don't know," he said.
"I think I've got enough space to keep me OK - and I suppose everybody else."
