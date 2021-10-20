BBC News

Woman arrested after man found stabbed in Leicester house

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, Police were called to reports of a dispute between a man and a woman outside a house

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a man was found with stab wounds in a house in Leicester.

Police said they were to called to a property in Pawley Gardens at about 20:15 BST on Tuesday after receiving reports of a dispute outside.

A 35-year-old man is currently in hospital with "serious injuries", a force spokesman said.

The 26-year-old woman, who is from Leicester, is in custody.

