Tributes paid to 'caring' Charnwood councillor Gill Bolton
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a serving Leicestershire councillor who has died.
Gill Bolton had represented the Loughborough Shelthorpe ward at Charnwood Borough Council since being elected in May 2019.
She had been a member of the audit committee, budget scrutiny panel and Loughborough area committee.
Council leader Jonathan Morgan said the authority's "thoughts are with Gill's family and friends at this difficult time".
"Like many people, I was very fond of Gill - she was a dedicated councillor and cared greatly about the local community and residents she served," he added.
"She was a friend to many members on the council and will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.