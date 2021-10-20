Leicester school 'devastated' at girl's cardiac arrest death
A school has been left "devastated" after an 11-year-old pupil died after going into cardiac arrest.
Leicestershire Police were called to Moat Community College in Maidstone Road, Leicester, shortly before 12:00 BST on 12 October.
The force said the girl died a short time later, adding her death is not being treated as suspicious.
Brian Killeen, the school principal, said his thoughts were with the girl's family "at this dreadful time".
He added: "Everyone at Moat Community College is devastated by this tragic event.
"We will be continuing to offer support to our students and staff over the coming days and weeks.
"The city council is providing trained counsellors, who will be on site to offer help to those who need it."
Police added a file has been prepared for the coroner.
