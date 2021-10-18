Arrest after man seriously injured in Leicester assault
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a man was found injured in Leicester city centre.
Leicestershire Police said officers were called to a car park in Alfred Place at about 17:20 BST on Saturday.
A man, in his 50s, was taken to hospital - where he remains - with serious injuries, a force spokesman said.
The arrested man, 41, from Leicester, has since been released on police bail.
Police have appealed for witnesses, and asked anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to get in contact with officers.
