Lord Janner: Police shut down MP child abuse investigations - report
- Published
Police investigations into allegations of child abuse against a former MP were marred by "a series of failings", a report has found.
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) said Leicestershire Police officers "shut down" investigations into Lord Janner "without pursuing all inquiries".
It also criticised Leicestershire County Council's "sorry record of failures" over abuse.
The former MP died in December 2015.
Professor Alexis Jay, chairman of the inquiry, said police and prosecutors "appeared reluctant to fully investigate" claims against Lord Janner despite "numerous serious allegations".
"On multiple occasions police put too little emphasis on looking for supporting evidence and shut down investigations without pursuing all outstanding enquiries," she said.
"This inquiry has brought up themes we are now extremely familiar with, such as deference to powerful individuals, the barriers to reporting faced by children and the need for institutions to have clear policies and procedures setting out how to respond to allegations of child sexual abuse."
The inquiry heard accounts from 33 complainants, with allegations of abuse stretching across three decades.
In 1999, Leicestershire Police's Operation Magnolia looked into allegations made against the politician, but the inquiry found it "seemingly involved a deliberate decision by [the force] to withhold key statements" from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which it described as "serious and inexcusable".
Operation Dauntless was set up in May 2006 following further claims from another alleged victim, with the report criticising police and CPS decisions not to carry on the investigation as "unsound and strategically flawed".
In 2012 a further police probe, named Operation Enamel, was set up to look at evidence that may not have been considered in earlier investigations.
After further evidence and more complainants came forward, Lord Janner was charged with 22 offences, including indecent assault and buggery, which dated from the 1960s to the 1980s.
At the time of his death, Lord Janner was due to face a trial over claims made by nine complainants, with the prosecution seeking to add further charges.
The Lord Janner case
- Lord Janner was the subject of child sex abuse allegations dating back to 1955.
- Three police investigations took place in the 1990s and 2000s, but no charges were brought.
- Following a fourth inquiry, he was charged in 2015 with offences against nine alleged victims. Police say 40 people accused him of abuse.
- The peer, who had dementia, was ruled unfit to plead, and died aged 87 before a trial of the facts could take place.
- An independent inquiry in 2016 found the three earlier investigations were "missed chances" to prosecute him.
- Nine of Lord Janner's accusers began the process of suing his estate for damages.
- Three dropped their cases in March 2017 and the remaining six two months later.
If you or someone you know has been affected by this story please visit the BBC Action Line.
