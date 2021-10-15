MP Jonathan Ashworth backs calls to protect 'abused' nurse title
The shadow health secretary has said it is "staggering" there is no law in place to protect the title of nurses.
Jon Ashworth, who is also the Leicester South MP, spoke at the annual meeting of the Queen's Nursing Institute.
He said some people called themselves nurses even if they were unqualified or had left the profession.
The government has said it will consider protecting the title after a petition gained more than 20,000 signatures.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said currently in the UK, anyone can call themselves a nurse, regardless of training or experience.
Titles such as doctor, paramedic, midwife and even 'registered nurse' are all protected in law.
Mr Ashworth said the title of nurse was used by people that had been removed from the official nursing register - including those spreading misinformation about the pandemic.
"It's staggering that the title 'nurse' isn't protected in law," he said.
"It leads to abuse where non-registered nurses can call themselves nurses and peddle anti-vax nonsense for example.
"It's why we are supporting the campaign to safeguard the title 'nurse' in law.
"I think it's really important that when we're talking about nurses, we know we're talking about registered nurses."
The Nursing and Midwifery Council is also supporting the campaign.
Andrea Sutcliffe, chief executive and registrar said: "We are currently engaging with stakeholders and working with the government to review our protected titles and ensure they are fit for purpose under any new legislation introduced."
A government spokesman said: "The protection of a professional titles is important for public protection.
"Protecting a title provides assurance to the public that someone using that title is competent and safe to practise."
However, he also said protecting the title would be complicated due to the number of professions which use it.
