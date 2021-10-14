Leicester rocket auction raises thousands for hospice
- Published
A rocket sculpture designed to look like King Richard III has sold for £20,000 at a charity auction.
The 2.4m (8ft) figure is one of 40 individually designed rockets that were on display around Leicester this summer.
The auction, at the National Space Centre in the city, was presided over by Bargain Hunt's Charles Hanson.
The sale of 39 rockets raised more than £153,000 for the Leicestershire hospice LOROS.
The last one is to be raffled next week.
Each hand-painted rocket was designed by an artist and sponsored by a local business.
They celebrated some of Leicester's finest features including community, wildlife, architecture and waterways.
As well as one bearing a likeness to Richard III - whose remains were found in a car park in the city in 2012 - there was a Blue Army rocket, sponsored by Leicester City Football Club, which fetched £13,500.
The auction on Wednesday attracted bidders online and in person.
John Knight, chief executive of LOROS, said: "We are absolutely delighted with the amount raised - it's taken us to the moon and back.
"Thanks to your generosity, our hospice will be able to continue caring for patients and their families at the most difficult time of their lives."
