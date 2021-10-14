Motorcyclist killed in Whitwick crash with van named
A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Leicestershire has been named by police.
Sonny Norfolk, 23, from Swadlincote, Derbyshire, was taken to hospital after the crash in Whitwick but died later.
The collision, which involved a red Vauxhall Astra van, happened in Hall Lane just after 14:15 BST on 9 October. The driver of the van was not injured.
Leicestershire Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.
