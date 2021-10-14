BBC News

Motorcyclist killed in Whitwick crash with van named

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, The collision involved a motorcycle and a van on Hall Lane in Whitwick

A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Leicestershire has been named by police.

Sonny Norfolk, 23, from Swadlincote, Derbyshire, was taken to hospital after the crash in Whitwick but died later.

The collision, which involved a red Vauxhall Astra van, happened in Hall Lane just after 14:15 BST on 9 October. The driver of the van was not injured.

Leicestershire Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

