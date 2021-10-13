Claudia Webbe: MP guilty of threatening and harassing woman
An MP who made threatening phone calls to a woman because she was jealous of her relationship with her partner has been found guilty of harassing her.
Claudia Webbe, 56, a former Labour MP for Leicester East, who is now independent, was found guilty of one charge of harassment.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard she made several calls over two years and threatened the woman with acid.
After the verdict, Ms Webbe said she was "deeply shocked" and would appeal.
The prosecution said Ms Webbe, of Islington, north London, made a string of calls to 59-year-old Michelle Merritt between September 2018 and April last year.
The court heard on one occasion she made an "angry" call, used a derogatory term and added: "You should be acid."
In another she threatened to send naked photos and videos of Ms Merritt to her family and made silent calls from a withheld number, the hearing was told.
Finding Ms Webbe guilty Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring said he did not find the defendant compelling and truthful in all aspects of her evidence.
"Some things she said in the witness box just don't bear scrutiny," the Chief Magistrate said.
