BBC News

Tractor overturns in A46 Leicestershire lorry crash

Published
Image source, National Highways
Image caption, The tractor overturned in the crash but there were no serious injuries

A lorry and a tractor have crashed on a dual carriageway, leading to the road being closed in both directions.

Leicestershire Police said the crash happened on the A46 between Anstey and Birstall at 10:30 BST.

The impact left the tractor lying on its roof but there were no serious injuries and no-one was trapped, the force said.

A stretch of road was closed while the vehicles were recovered but had reopened in both directions by 13:30.

Image source, National Highways
Image caption, The road was closed for several hours

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.