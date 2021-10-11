BBC News

Police appeal after two women attacked in Ashby-de-la-Zouch

Image caption, Police said the assault took place in an alleyway off Market Street

Two women suffered facial injuries when they were assaulted by a man in an alleyway.

Police said the pair were approached by a man who started shouting and screaming at them near Market Street in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, shortly before 02:50 BST on Sunday.

He assaulted a 18-year-old woman before punching a 38-year-old woman in the face, the force said.

The pair's injuries included a broken tooth, black eye, cut lip and bruising.

However neither of the women required hospital treatment.

Police have appealed for witnesses and information.

