Appeal after motorcyclist dies following Leicestershire crash
A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a van.
Leicestershire Police said the collision occurred just after 14:15 BST on Saturday in Hall Lane, Whitwick.
The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s who was on a white red and black Aprilia, was taken to hospital but died later that day.
The driver of the van, a red Vauxhall Astra, was not injured. Police have asked anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward.
In particular, they would like to speak to the owner of a silver estate-type vehicle that was being driven in Hall Lane minutes before the crash.
