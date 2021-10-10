BBC News

Appeal after motorcyclist dies following Leicestershire crash

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, Leicestershire Police said the collision occurred in Hall Lane

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a van.

Leicestershire Police said the collision occurred just after 14:15 BST on Saturday in Hall Lane, Whitwick.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s who was on a white red and black Aprilia, was taken to hospital but died later that day.

The driver of the van, a red Vauxhall Astra, was not injured. Police have asked anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward.

In particular, they would like to speak to the owner of a silver estate-type vehicle that was being driven in Hall Lane minutes before the crash.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.