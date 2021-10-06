Construction work begins for new Castle Donington primary school
Work to build a new £4.2m primary school with 210 places is under way.
The school is being built in Castle Donington, Leicestershire, to provide places for children who move into a new 895-home development in the town.
The Welston Road site is expected to include a football pitch, hard games court and two electric car charging ports in its car park.
Building work by contractor Seddon is expected to be completed in July 2022 following delays due to Covid-19.
The school is being funded by construction firms Miller Homes, Redrow PLC and Clowes Developments UK after concerns were raised that existing schools would not be able cope with extra pupils from the new estate, according to the Local Democracy Service (LDRS).
Leicestershire County Council ordered the firms to pay for the construction of the school when planning permission was granted for the new homes.
