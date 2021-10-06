Leicester man, 47, jailed for sex offences against teenager
- Published
A 47-year-old man has been jailed for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.
Kevin Johnson, of Kate Street, Leicester, pleaded guilty to two sexual offences against a teenager.
He was caught when a member of the public saw him on a park bench in Leicester with a teenage girl and called the police.
Johnson was jailed for three years and five months and given a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday.
Leicestershire Police said the member of the public who saw Johnson on the park bench with the teenager called officers because they were worried about the physical contact between the two.
He was arrested on their arrival.
He pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, one count of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15 and breach of bail conditions.
Det Sgt Rob Buckley said: "Johnson quite clearly exploited this young girl's age and vulnerabilities to encourage her to engage in sexual activity with him.
"The actions [of the member of the pubic] ultimately led to Johnson facing justice for his crimes and a considerable amount of time behind bars."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.